2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » World Fuel Services: Q1…

World Fuel Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 5:02 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Fuel Services Corp. (INT) on Thursday reported earnings of $22.8 million in its first quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share.

The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $12.48 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on INT at https://www.zacks.com/ap/INT

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up