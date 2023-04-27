World Fuel Services: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Fuel Services Corp. (INT) on Thursday reported earnings of $22.8 million in its…

MIAMI (AP) — MIAMI (AP) — World Fuel Services Corp. (INT) on Thursday reported earnings of $22.8 million in its first quarter.

The Miami-based company said it had net income of 36 cents per share.

The company that services ships, jets and trucks posted revenue of $12.48 billion in the period.

