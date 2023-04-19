Winmark: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

COMMANDERS SALE: Source: NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site? | To-do list for next owner
The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 12:50 PM

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — MINNEAPOLIS (AP) — Winmark Corp. (WINA) on Wednesday reported earnings of $8.9 million in its first quarter.

The Minneapolis-based company said it had profit of $2.49 per share.

The store concept franchisor posted revenue of $20.5 million in the period.

_____

