When It’s OK to Say No to Automatic Tip Requests

Many places where you spend money these days have computer screens that request tips. Most provide convenient preset options or the ability to submit your own amount. While adding gratuity has long been customary in many situations, the tipping screen is now showing up in unusual places.

So, should you participate in the tipping trend? If you’re financially comfortable and believe it’s the right thing to do, you may want to press one of those buttons. There are plenty of circumstances, however, in which it’s perfectly fine to stick to only the price of your purchase.

The Rise of Digital Tipping

Technology is always on the rise and there has been an explosion of point-of-sale systems and digital payment tools. Smartphones and tablets often come with software that enables merchants to accept your credit or debit card and allows you to select a fixed or custom tip.

Many merchants who would never even think of requesting tips before utilize that function now. And it’s leading to frustration among consumers.

A 2022 PlayUSA poll found that 54% of respondents feel added pressure to leave a tip digitally when they use cashless checkout.

Thomas P. Farley, a New York-based etiquette and customer service expert, says the expectation is getting out of hand.

“We are rapidly approaching the day where your mechanic, hygienist or hardware store employee who sold you a hammer will give you the screen to ask for a tip,” Farley says.

“It’s so ridiculous — and people are beginning to cry uncle. Maybe consumers can bring their own devices and ask for tips for being good customers,” he adds.

Why You’re Apt to Tip When You’d Rather Not

There’s a built-in assumption that you’ll add a little extra when you’re given a screen with a series of options. Many times the options are more than you may be accustomed to paying, too. Tip suggestions typically range from 17% to 30%, and some are even higher.

Social graces and wanting to be a good person are also major factors in overtipping.

Most people do not want to look cheap, Farley says. “If others are with you and can view the transaction, you might feel embarrassed if you don’t at least hit the button for the middle range tip.”

When It’s OK Not to Tip

Despite situations in which it’s customary to give, tipping is always voluntary. You have the legal right to pay only for the things you purchased.

But since the technology has advanced to such a degree that just about anybody can give you a device programmed with a tipping function, you may be faced with the following situations. All are unusual enough for you to deny the gratuity request.

— Clothing and other small retailers. You go to a local shop to buy a pair of jeans, and the screen asks you if you want to tip. You needn’t agree, though if you have strong feelings about helping low-wage employees, you can. “I went to a clothing store recently and I was so surprised to see the screen asked me if I wanted to add a tip to the purchase,” Lauren Days, co-owner of Skillet2Plate Soul Bistro in York, Pennsylvania, says. So, did she? “I did. Tipping can have an impact. A lot of people don’t make much money,” she says.

— Unsolicited entertainment. You’re strolling around a city, taking public transportation or having a meal in a restaurant and suddenly it’s showtime. Musicians, dancers or singers may begin to perform. You didn’t ask for it but you’re trapped. Because many people don’t carry cash anymore, tech savvy buskers may present a card reader with a suggested tip. If you didn’t ask for it, didn’t enjoy it and even tried to avoid it, a smile and a head shake is sufficient. “However, if you livestreamed the performance and put it on Instagram, rethink not tipping,” Farley says. “If it’s good enough for social media, it’s good enough to tip.”

— Convenience stores and gas stations. All you wanted was to grab some snacks and fill up the tank but when you check out the screen it gives you the option to add a few dollars to the tab. If you feel particularly generous, go for it — but you’re under no obligation to tip in this situation.

— Professional services. You shouldn’t tip professional service providers, Farley says, including people in the medical or legal field, because they’re typically well-compensated. It would be downright improper for one to request a gratuity when you pay your bill.

— Business managers and owners. If you know you’re being served or helped by an establishment’s manager or owner, tipping is not necessary. That person can collect tips and distribute the money to their employees but the Fair Labor Standards Act doesn’t allow them to keep any of that cash.

— Drive-through restaurants and cafes. When you drive to a restaurant or cafe and order through a microphone you might be asked if you want to add a tip or see it as an option when you hand over your card. It can be a kind gesture when your order is large or complicated but other than that, don’t feel uneasy about just paying for just what you bought.

— Self-checkout kiosks. There’s no one around. You ordered your items from a computer screen, picked up your own purchase and tapped your card for payment. Now you’re being prompted to leave a tip? Some businesses have cut back on staff to make ends meet and replaced human workers with cost-saving technology. This may be the easiest “no” on this list.

When You Should Tip

There are circumstances in which using the automatic tipping function demonstrates proper etiquette, Farley says. When you’re presented with the tipping screen at the following places — some of which may not have been customary before — it’s best to add a gratuity.

— Sit-down restaurants. Unless something really egregious happened, tip your server, Days says. Restaurant workers tend to make minimum wage or less, so they depend on what you give. “I tip 18% to start off, even if service is bad,” she says. “But I usually tip 20% or 25% — and even more if I have extra money. I like the preset percentages because it’s easy and shows the industry standard.”

— Cafe food and drink. Even if you’re just getting a simple coffee and pastry and then walking out the door, adding a buck to your order may not be required — but it’s a nice thing to do. For particularly complex orders, it’s good form to tip more.

— Ride-hailing services. When you take an Uber or a Lyft, you’ll be pinged with a suggestion to tip after arriving at your destination. The temptation to ignore that request can be strong but consider that the driver took you from point A to point B safely — and you didn’t have to drive.

— Deliveries. If you order your food from an app like DoorDash, suggested tips will pop up when you pay — and you should definitely choose one. If you order directly from the restaurant and pay the delivery driver when they ring your bell, include a tip.

— Personal care services. Whether you’re getting your nails done, having your hair cut or enjoying a massage, those workers are making you look or feel great. Chances are, they’ll have digital systems that enable you to select a tip, so use it to show your appreciation.

Your Personal Finances Matter

It can be annoying to see tipping screens whenever you buy something. No one wants to be guilted into ponying up cash when it’s not necessary.

“The whole idea of assuming that I should leave a tip on takeout is offensive, and the ‘in your face’ aspect is off-putting,'” Michael Capaldo, a longtime wine and food industry worker from New Orleans, says. “There’s pressure to do so even if you aren’t inclined. It just feels like it’s the establishment’s way of making the customers pay a decent wage to its employees.”

As inflation pushes the price of goods and services skyward, the extra cost of a tip can turn people off. When people are already struggling to make ends meet yet still supporting a business, having a screen that demands a surcharge can be counterproductive.

