What Law School Applicants Should Know About the ABA Standardized Test Requirement

Preparing for the LSAT is arguably the toughest hurdle to clear in the law school admissions process. Every year, countless applicants frustrated by the LSAT are deterred from applying to law school, while a select minority of test-takers perform well enough to ease their path to a legal career.

The LSAT’s role as a gatekeeper is divisive in the legal education field. Some leaders see it as an equalizer that facilitates comparisons between varied applicants and allows qualified applicants to stand out even with a lackluster college transcript. Others criticize the LSAT as a force of inequality, rewarding those with the time and money for extensive practice.

Recently, this debate has come to a head within the American Bar Association, the national accreditation body for law schools.

In November 2022, the ABA’s Council of the Section of Legal Education and Admission to the Bar made headlines by voting to drop the rule that accredited law schools must require standardized test scores. The proposed rule change would have taken effect by 2025.

Then, a much broader body within the ABA called the House of Delegates voted in February 2023 to oppose this change.

The council voted to resubmit its proposal at the 2023 ABA Annual Meeting in August. Opponents have lobbied the council to table the proposal or adopt a compromise measure, such as an allowance for accredited law schools to admit up to 20% of their incoming class without standardized test scores.

ABA rules give the council the final say on this issue, as it pertains to legal education.

Implications for Law School Applicants

The debate over allowing test-optional law admissions has generated a lot of misinformation online. Even if the council passes its proposal to drop the testing requirement after the annual meeting in August, the earliest it will take effect will be 2025.

Moreover, the proposed rule change merely allows law schools to stop requiring standardized test scores if they so choose. Most law schools will likely keep their standardized test requirement in place, even if the proposal passes.

A survey by the test prep company Kaplan, Inc. found that fewer than 10% of law school admissions officers plan to stop requiring standardized test scores. Indeed, a group of 60 law school deans have publicly opposed the rule change, warning that a test-optional admissions process would be more subjective, potentially disadvantaging the minority applicants the proposal was intended to help.

The next few months may also bring even more significant changes to law admissions, including U.S. Supreme Court rulings expected in June that may curtail or prohibit the consideration of race in university admissions, in two cases: Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. President and Fellows of Harvard College and Students for Fair Admissions, Inc. v. University of North Carolina.

Thus, applicants should not rush to ditch their LSAT prep books anytime soon.

Options for Applicants to Forgo the LSAT

The LSAT is a skill-based test that anyone can master with focused and methodical practice.

Now that applicants can take the test online from the comfort of their own home, use the score preview option to view their score before deciding whether to cancel it and retake the test without penalty, the test is more flexible than ever.

That said, options exist already for aspiring lawyers who are LSAT-averse.

First, a slight majority of accredited law schools accept the GRE. The Educational Testing Service maintains an online list of such schools. A smaller number of law schools also accept the GMAT, or Graduate Management Admission Test.

Second, many law schools have direct admission programs that allow undergraduates from within the same university system or a partner institution to gain entry without the LSAT or GRE.

Third, a handful of states, most prominently California, allow pathways to pass the bar exam without attending an ABA-accredited law school.

Foreign applicants trained in law abroad may also practice law in the U.S. after earning an LL.M. degree, which typically does not require the LSAT or GRE.

For now, however, most law school applicants are best off overcoming their fears about the LSAT. Fortunately, test anxiety is a factor that can be managed with practice.

