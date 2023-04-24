What FHFA’s New Pricing Adjustment Means for Your Mortgage Rate

A new federal rule aimed at improving mortgage accessibility could result in higher prices for homebuyers with stronger credit while…

A new federal rule aimed at improving mortgage accessibility could result in higher prices for homebuyers with stronger credit while smoothing the path for riskier borrowers.

Beginning in May, mortgages delivered to the Federal Housing Finance Agency face changes to their loan-level price adjustments. These changes affect conventional mortgages and refinance loans purchased by Fannie Mae and Freddie Mac, adjusting conventional mortgage interest rates higher for some homebuyers and lower for others.

The shift in pricing takes effect for mortgage loans delivered to the FHFA starting May 1, but the changes are already being factored into mortgage applications, says Dave Krichmar, a mortgage banker in Houston. Mortgages are sent to the FHFA after closing, so if you’re shopping for a mortgage now, your rates are affected as your mortgage is likely to hit the FHFA after May 1.

[Read: Best Mortgage Lenders.]

Why LLPAs Matter to Homebuyers

Loan-level price adjustments, or LLPAs, are risk-based price adjustments based on a range of factors, including your credit score

, loan-to-value ratio and the type of mortgage. Lenders typically use LLPAs to determine your mortgage interest rate.

“When you apply for a loan, LLPA determines your interest rates,” says Krichmar. “Your discount points or rate cost will go up or down based on LLPA.”

What’s Changing With LLPAs

The changes to LLPAs include the addition of higher credit tiers and lower LLPAs for homebuyers making low down payments. While a 740 or higher FICO score could previously get you the best mortgage rate, you now need a score of 780 or higher to get the lowest rates. LLPAs also are going down across all credit tiers for homebuyers with a down payment of less than 5%.

Krichmar says this change takes pressure off homebuyers making a minimum down payment, regardless of their credit score.

[Read: Best Mortgage Refinance Lenders.]

While LLPAs are decreasing for homebuyers in lower credit score tiers and those with lower down payments, they are increasing for some homebuyers with good credit, pushing interest rates higher for those affected. Still, homebuyers with higher credit scores and down payments will likely have a lower LLPA — and corresponding interest rate — than those with lower credit scores and down payments.

For example, a homebuyer with a 740 credit score and a 20% down payment will have an LLPA of 0.875%, while a homebuyer with a 640 credit score and a 3% down payment will have an LLPA of 1.5%.

What Homebuyers Can Do

If you’re a homebuyer navigating the changes to LLPAs, Krichmar recommends considering more mortgage scenarios than you might have in the past. For example, you might run the numbers on putting more than 20% down or fine-tuning your credit to get the best rates. Or you might look at low-down-payment options to see how that affects your mortgage interest rate and the cost to buy discount points.

“Now more than ever, make sure you ask for several mortgage options so you can see the difference,” Krichmar says.

[Calculate: Use Our Free Mortgage Calculator to Estimate Your Monthly Payments.]

More from U.S. News

Spring Mortgage Forecast: Rates Will Stay Above 6%

Two-Thirds of Homebuyers Are Holding Out for Lower Rates

Mortgage Rates Inch Higher to Nearly 7%

What FHFA’s New Pricing Adjustment Means for Your Mortgage Rate originally appeared on usnews.com