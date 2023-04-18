As of 2022, there were more than 355,000 nurse practitioners licensed in the United States alone. These highly skilled professionals…

As of 2022, there were more than 355,000 nurse practitioners licensed in the United States alone. These highly skilled professionals are an indispensable part of our health care system, providing a wide range of patient care across various health care settings. However, despite their vital role, many people are still unaware of the scope of work that nurse practitioners perform and what their typical workday looks like. So, here’s a closer look at this essential health care profession.

What Is a Nurse Practitioner?

Nurse practitioners, also known as advanced practice registered nurses, are registered nurses with additional education and clinical training. They either have a master’s or doctoral degree in nursing and are licensed to diagnose and treat illnesses and injuries, as well as prescribe medicine. Nurse practitioners can specialize in various areas, such as adult gerontology, neonatal care, pediatrics, psychiatry and women’s health.

What Does a Nurse Practitioner Do?

According to Carol Savrin, the head of the nurse practitioner program at Frances Payne Booth School of Nursing at Case Western Reserve University, nurse practitioners typically provide a full range of primary, acute and specialty health care services, including:

— Ordering, performing and interpreting diagnostic tests such as lab work and X-rays.

— Diagnosing and treating acute and chronic conditions such as diabetes, high blood pressure, infections and injuries.

— Prescribing medications and other treatments.

— Managing patients’ overall care.

— Counseling.

— Educating patients on disease prevention and positive health and lifestyle choices.

It’s important to note that a nurse practitioner’s typical workday can often vary based on their specialty and the health care setting. Kina Jackson, an adult-gerontology nurse practitioner who works in outpatient clinic settings, explains that her workday generally involves “reviewing the day’s schedule and patient charts, conducting patient visits, answering patient messages or calls and occasionally attending meetings.” However, for emergency nurse practitioners who work in the ER, their duties could range from performing triage to stabilizing patients with severe injuries — much different than what Jackson’s workday looks like.

Difference Between Nurse Practitioners and Registered Nurses

While both registered nurses and nurse practitioners are indispensable members of any health care team, nurse practitioners have more authority and independence in their practice. Because of their additional education — either a master’s or doctoral degree in nursing — nurse practitioners can diagnose patients, prescribe medications and even open private practices in certain states, whereas a registered nurse can not.

What Skills Do Nurse Practitioners Need?

Aspiring to become a nurse practitioner? Here are the key skills you need to excel in the profession.

— Communication skills. Since nurse practitioners must translate complicated medical information and jargon into language patients can understand, having effective communication skills is crucial. Besides communicating with patients, nurse practitioners also collaborate with other medical professionals on a daily basis. So, as a nurse practitioner, you must also be able to concisely relay findings and patient information to ensure everyone is on the same page.

— Assessment skills. Having assessment skills can help you gain valuable insights into your patient’s health and develop a proper treatment plan. To hone your assessment skills as a nurse practitioner, Jackson says it’s crucial to “ask open-ended questions instead of yes or no questions to elicit more information from your patient and provide insight into their current health condition.”

— Time management. Without effective time management as a nurse practitioner, you risk running behind schedule, which can lead to long wait times and frustrated patients. In an inpatient setting, time management is even more critical as it could become a matter of life and death.

— Clinical skills. While soft skills are necessary for building rapport with patients and colleagues, hard skills are crucial for performing clinical tasks. To provide high-quality care for patients, nurse practitioners must master clinical skills such as conducting physical exams, interpreting lab results, making accurate diagnoses and developing treatment plans.

How to Become a Nurse Practitioner

While becoming a health care professional often takes years of education and hard work, it can be an incredibly rewarding journey. Here are the steps you need to take to become a nurse practitioner.

1. Obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing

All nurse practitioners must obtain a Bachelor of Science in Nursing by completing four years of undergraduate studies. If you’re already a registered nurse with an associate degree in nursing, you can get your BSN through a two-year RN-to-BSN program.

2. Complete a Master’s or Doctoral Nursing Program

According to the American Nurses Association, all states require nurse practitioners to hold a Master of Science in Nursing. And by 2025, most entry-level nurse practitioner positions may also require a Doctor of Nursing Practice. When exploring MSN and DNP programs, Jackson advises you to “carefully consider factors like graduation rate, the pass rate for licensing exam after graduation, curriculum, amount of clinical hours, etc.” to find the most suitable option.

3. Choose a Specialty

Nurse practitioners are required to choose a specialty before or during their education. If you’re unsure of what direction to take, ask to shadow or interview a nurse practitioner in the field you’re considering. Doing so allows you to see firsthand what they do on a daily basis and decide whether a particular specialty is a good fit.

4. Get Certified

Once you’ve obtained your degree and chosen a specialty, you must get certified to practice. There are two recognized governing boards that issue tests for prospective nurse practitioners: the American Nurses Credentialing Center and the American Association of Nurse Practitioners.

Should You Become a Nurse Practitioner?

Nursing can be a fulfilling career path if you’re passionate about making a tangible difference in others’ lives. But before committing to nursing school, consider practical factors that could affect your job satisfaction in the long run, such as the salary, career outlook and work environment.

Career Outlook

According to the U.S. Bureau of Labor Statistics, nurse practitioner is the fastest-growing career in the country, projected to skyrocket by 46% in the next decade. This positive career outlook is exciting news for anyone considering pursuing this career path since you likely won’t have to worry about finding employment as long as you’re qualified.

Median Salary

Nurse practitioners have a median salary of $123,780 — $59.51 per hour — in May 2021, according to the BLS. This number could vary depending on your location and specialty. For example, bustling metropolises like New York and Los Angeles tend to offer higher salaries in all industries, including health care. Specializing in a particular area, such as cardiology or neonatology, can also lead to higher salaries.

Work Environment

Nurse practitioners can work in various environments, including physicians’ offices, hospitals and other health care facilities. Some work early mornings and weekends, while others may work during holidays and late nights. Overall, a nurse practitioner’s work setting can differ significantly depending on their specialty and employer.

Explore Different Career Options in Health Care

While becoming a nurse practitioner can provide opportunities for career growth and personal fulfillment, it’s not for everyone. So, don’t be discouraged if you don’t see yourself becoming a nurse practitioner. Take your time and explore other career options within health care — such as physical therapy, radiology or laboratory technology — until you find the profession that best aligns with your skills and interests.

