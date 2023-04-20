Westamerica: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) on Thursday reported net income of $40.5…

SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — SAN RAFAEL, Calif. (AP) — Westamerica Bancorp (WABC) on Thursday reported net income of $40.5 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in San Rafael, California, said it had earnings of $1.51 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, came to $1.47 per share.

The holding company for Westamerica Bank posted revenue of $80.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $79.7 million, which missed Street forecasts.

