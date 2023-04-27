West Pharmaceutical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

EXTON, Pa. (AP) — EXTON, Pa. (AP) — West Pharmaceutical Services Inc. (WST) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $140…

The Exton, Pennsylvania-based company said it had profit of $1.85 per share. Earnings, adjusted for asset impairment costs, were $1.98 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.67 per share.

The medical device company posted revenue of $716.6 million in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $697.3 million.

West Pharmaceutical expects full-year earnings in the range of $7.50 to $7.65 per share, with revenue in the range of $2.97 billion to $2.99 billion.

