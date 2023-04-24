WesBanco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $42.3 million. The…

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $42.3 million.

The Wheeling, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $188.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $153.3 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSBC

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.