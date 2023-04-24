2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
Home » Latest News » WesBanco: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 24, 2023, 4:43 PM

WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WHEELING, W.Va. (AP) — WesBanco Inc. (WSBC) on Monday reported first-quarter profit of $42.3 million.

The Wheeling, West Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 67 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for restructuring costs, came to 71 cents per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of four analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 79 cents per share.

The holding company for WesBanco Bank posted revenue of $188.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $153.3 million, which also did not meet Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WSBC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WSBC

