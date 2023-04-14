Wells Fargo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Wells Fargo & Co. (WFC) on Friday reported first-quarter profit of $4.99…

The San Francisco-based bank said it had earnings of $1.23 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.15 per share.

The biggest U.S. mortgage lender posted revenue of $26.75 billion in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $20.73 billion, which also beat Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $20.08 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WFC at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WFC

