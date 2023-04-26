2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Waste Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Waste Management: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 6:26 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Waste Management Inc. (WM) on Wednesday reported first-quarter net income of $533 million.

On a per-share basis, the Houston-based company said it had net income of $1.30. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $1.31 per share.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.27 per share.

The garbage and recycling hauler posted revenue of $4.89 billion in the period, also topping Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.84 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WM at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WM

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up