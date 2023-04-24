Washington Trust: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Live Radio
The Associated Press

April 24, 2023, 8:09 AM

WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — WESTERLY, R.I. (AP) — Washington Trust Bancorp Inc. (WASH) on Monday reported net income of $12.8 million in its first quarter.

The Westerly, Rhode Island-based bank said it had earnings of 74 cents per share.

The holding company for The Washington Trust Co. posted revenue of $82 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $50.5 million, missing Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on WASH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/WASH

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

