W.R. Berkley: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — GREENWICH, Conn. (AP) — W.R. Berkley Corp. (WRB) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $294.1 million.

The Greenwich, Connecticut-based company said it had net income of $1.06 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $1 per share.

The results fell short of Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of five analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.19 per share.

The insurance company posted revenue of $2.9 billion in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $2.87 billion, topping Street forecasts. Three analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $2.8 billion.

