Visa: Fiscal Q2 Earnings Snapshot

SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — SAN FRANCISCO (AP) — Visa Inc. (V) on Tuesday reported fiscal second-quarter profit of $4.26 billion.

The San Francisco-based company said it had net income of $2.03 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and amortization costs, came to $2.09 per share.

The results surpassed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 13 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $1.97 per share.

The global payments processor posted revenue of $7.99 billion in the period, also beating Street forecasts. Twelve analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $7.75 billion.

