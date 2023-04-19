Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 19. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 19.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 11:00 AM Dem Reps. Katie Porter and Gerry Connolly discuss increased pay for firefighters – Democratic Reps. Katie Porter and Gerry Connolly urge Congress to strengthen pay for federal wetland firefighters

Location: House Triangle, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://porter.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepKatiePorter

Contacts: DC Office of Rep. Katie Porter, 1 202 225 5611

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 11:00 AM Nikki Haley policy speech on abortion in Virginia – Republican presidential candidate former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley makes policy speech on abortion

Location: Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://nikkihaley.com/home/, https://twitter.com/NikkiHaley

Contacts: Ken Farnaso, Stand For America PAC, ken@sfanowpac.com; Nikki Haley for President, press@nikkihaley.com;

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 6:15 PM Jill Biden attends Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program reception – Prevent Cancer Foundation hosts Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program reception. First Lady Dr Jill Biden attends as part of the administration’s Cancer Moonshot

Location: Library of Congress, 101 Independence Ave SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://preventcancer.org/, https://twitter.com/preventcancer

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 20 – Sunday, Apr. 23 Republican Party of Virginia 2023 Annual Donald W. Huffman Advance

Location: Richmond Marriott, 500 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://virginia.gop/, https://twitter.com/VA_GOP

Contacts: Virginia GOP media, Media@Virginia.GOP, 1 703 981 6034

——————–

——————–

Friday, Apr. 21 – Sunday, Apr. 23 The Nation’s Gun Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thenationsgunshow.com/

Contacts: Showmasters, info@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.