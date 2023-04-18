Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 18. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 18.

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 18 6:00 PM Chesterfield Planning Commission meeting

Location: 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 18 – Thursday, Apr. 20 Integrated Communications Navigation and Surveillance (ICNS) Conference

Location: The Westin Washington Dulles Airport, 2520 Wasser Terrace, Herndon, VA

Weblinks: http://i-cns.org/, https://twitter.com/ICNSconference

Contacts: ICNS Conference General Chair, conference.general.chair@i-cns.org

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 19 6:15 PM Jill Biden attends Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program reception – Prevent Cancer Foundation hosts Congressional Families Cancer Prevention Program reception. First Lady Dr Jill Biden attends as part of the administration’s Cancer Moonshot

Location: Library of Congress, 101 Independence Ave SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://preventcancer.org/, https://twitter.com/preventcancer

Contacts: White House, 1 202 456 1111

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 20 – Sunday, Apr. 23 Republican Party of Virginia 2023 Annual Donald W. Huffman Advance

Location: Richmond Marriott, 500 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://virginia.gop/, https://twitter.com/VA_GOP

Contacts: Virginia GOP media, Media@Virginia.GOP, 1 703 981 6034

