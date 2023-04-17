Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Apr. 17. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Apr. 17.

——————–

Monday, Apr. 17 12:00 PM Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at Richmond Association for Business Economics event

Location: The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, 701 E Byrd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed, #InvestRuralUSA

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

——————–

Monday, Apr. 17 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Abigail Spanberger discusses Congress and national security – ‘The US Congress and national security’ Brookings Strobe Talbott Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology event to discuss the U.S. Congress’s national security priorities, challenges, and legislative responsibilities – Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger discusses the work of the House Intelligence Committee on which she serves

Location: Brookings Institution, 1775 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

——————–

Monday, Apr. 17 4:00 PM HCA Virginia hosts networking event for nursing students

Location: Parallon – Richmond Shared Services Center, 7300 Beaufont Springs Dr, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://hcavirginia.com/

Contacts: Pryor Green, HCA Virginia, pryor.green@hcahealthcare.com, 1 804 980 0303

——————–

Monday, Apr. 17 6:30 PM Dale District Supervisor Jim Holland hosts community conversation with district residents

Location: Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Ashley Gibson, Chesterfield County, Gibsonas@chesterfield.gov, 1 804 748 1486

——————–

Monday, Apr. 17 – Tuesday, Apr. 18 Annual Translational Microbiome Conference

Location: The Westin Arlington Gateway, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.microbiomeconference.com/, https://twitter.com/microbiome_news

Contacts: Arrowhead Publishers, enquiries@arrowheadpublishers.com, 1 866 945 0263

——————–

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 18 – Thursday, Apr. 20 Integrated Communications Navigation and Surveillance (ICNS) Conference

Location: The Westin Washington Dulles Airport, 2520 Wasser Terrace, Herndon, VA

Weblinks: http://i-cns.org/, https://twitter.com/ICNSconference

Contacts: ICNS Conference General Chair, conference.general.chair@i-cns.org

