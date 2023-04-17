Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Apr. 15. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Apr. 15.

Saturday, Apr. 15 10:00 AM Chesterfield inaugural Earth Day Festival – Chesterfield hosts inaugural Earth Day Festival, bringing together county departments, businesses and nonprofits to promote and encourage protecting the local environment

Location: Chesterfield County Fairgrounds, 10300 Courthouse Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Teresa Bonifas, Chesterfield County, bonifast@chesterfield.gov, 1 804 318 8314

Saturday, Apr. 15 2:00 PM Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site hosts financial literacy program – Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site and RVA Financial host ‘Tipping the Scale Toward Financial Justice: Financial Literacy Then and Now’ financial literacy program

Location: Maggie L Walker National Historic Site, 600 N 2nd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nps.gov, https://twitter.com/NatlParkService

Contacts: Ajena Rogers, Maggie L. Walker National Historic Site, Ajena_Rogers@nps.gov, 1 804 226 5042

Saturday, Apr. 15 7:30 PM NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com

Location: Martinsville Speedway, 340 Speedway Rd, Ridgeway, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR, 1 386 453 8693

Saturday, Apr. 15 American Battlefield Trust Park Day – American Battlefield Trust Park Day 2023, with the trust and local partners hosting cleanup and preservation events at 162 battlefield parks and historic sites in 32 states and Washington, DC * Some sites hold events on other dates

Weblinks: http://www.battlefields.org, https://twitter.com/battlefields

Contacts: Nicole Ryan, American Battlefield Trust, nryan@battlefields.org, 1 202 367 1861 x 7231

Sunday, Apr. 16 3:00 PM NASCAR Cup Series race at Martinsville

Location: Martinsville Speedway, 340 Speedway Rd, Ridgeway, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR, 1 386 453 8693

Monday, Apr. 17 12:00 PM Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin speaks at Richmond Association for Business Economics event

Location: The Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond, 701 E Byrd St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed, #InvestRuralUSA

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

Monday, Apr. 17 1:00 PM Dem Rep. Abigail Spanberger discusses Congress and national security – ‘The US Congress and national security’ Brookings Strobe Talbott Center for Security, Strategy, and Technology event to discuss the U.S. Congress’s national security priorities, challenges, and legislative responsibilities – Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger discusses the work of the House Intelligence Committee on which she serves

Location: Brookings Institution, 1775 Massachusetts Ave NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://www.brookings.edu, https://twitter.com/BrookingsInst

Contacts: Brookings Institution, events@brookings.edu, 1 202 797 6105

Monday, Apr. 17 4:00 PM HCA Virginia hosts networking event for nursing students

Location: Parallon – Richmond Shared Services Center, 7300 Beaufont Springs Dr, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://hcavirginia.com/

Contacts: Pryor Green, HCA Virginia, pryor.green@hcahealthcare.com, 1 804 980 0303

Monday, Apr. 17 6:30 PM Dale District Supervisor Jim Holland hosts community conversation with district residents

Location: Meadowdale Library, 4301 Meadowdale Blvd, North Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Ashley Gibson, Chesterfield County, Gibsonas@chesterfield.gov, 1 804 748 1486

Monday, Apr. 17 – Tuesday, Apr. 18 Annual Translational Microbiome Conference

Location: The Westin Arlington Gateway, 801 N Glebe Rd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.microbiomeconference.com/, https://twitter.com/microbiome_news

Contacts: Arrowhead Publishers, enquiries@arrowheadpublishers.com, 1 866 945 0263

