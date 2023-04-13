Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 13. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 13.

Thursday, Apr. 13 – Saturday, Apr. 15 Youth Art Month

Location: National Art Education Association (NAEA), 901 Prince St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://youthartmonth.net/, https://twitter.com/Youthartmonth, #YouthArtMonth

Contacts: Youth Art Month, youthartmonthcfae@gmail.com

Thursday, Apr. 13 Operation Homefront Annual Military Child of the Year Award Gala – Operation Homefront annual Military Child of the Year Award Gala, with military officials presenting an award and cash prize to an outstanding military child from each service

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.operationhomefront.org/, https://twitter.com/Op_Homefront

Contacts: Operation Homefront, Info@OperationHomefront.org, 1 210 659 7756

Friday, Apr. 14 10:30 AM Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers keynote remarks at Liberty University convocation

Location: Vines Center, 1971 University Blvd, Lynchburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.liberty.edu, https://twitter.com/LibertyU

Contacts: Ryan Helfenbein, Liberty University, rlhelfenbein@liberty.edu, 1 434 582 7751

Saturday, Apr. 15 7:30 PM NASCAR Xfinity Series Call 811 Before You Dig 250 Powered by Call811.com

Location: Martinsville Speedway, 340 Speedway Rd, Ridgeway, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nascar.com, https://twitter.com/NASCAR

Contacts: NASCAR, 1 386 453 8693

Saturday, Apr. 15 American Battlefield Trust Park Day – American Battlefield Trust Park Day 2023, with the trust and local partners hosting cleanup and preservation events at 162 battlefield parks and historic sites in 32 states and Washington, DC * Some sites hold events on other dates

Weblinks: http://www.battlefields.org, https://twitter.com/battlefields

Contacts: Nicole Ryan, American Battlefield Trust, nryan@battlefields.org, 1 202 367 1861 x 7231

