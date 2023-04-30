Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 30. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 30.

Sunday, Apr. 30 2:00 PM Virginia War Memorial hosts commemoration of the Fall of Saigon

Location: Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vawarmemorial.org/

Contacts: Ben King, Virginia War Memorial, Benjamin.king@dvs.virginia.gov, 1 804 362 2333

Sunday, Apr. 30 3:00 PM National Cherry Blossom Festival ‘Pink in the Park’ festival

Location: 333 Long Bridge Drive, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nationalcherryblossomfestival.org, https://twitter.com/CherryBlossFest

Contacts: Norma Kelly, JR Communications, norma@jrcommunications.com, 1 818 395 1342

Monday, May. 01 – Wednesday, May. 03 Bicameral bipartisan members of congress attend Skills Summit – National Skills Coalition Skills Summit, with attendees including Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine and Tammy Baldwin, Republican Sen. Mike Braun; and Democratic Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Suzanne Bonamici

Location: Omni Shoreham Hotel, 2500 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.nationalskillscoalition.org/, https://twitter.com/skillscoalition

Contacts: NSC, info@nationalskillscoalition.org, 1 202 223 8991

Tuesday, May. 02 – Wednesday, May. 03 SATCOM On-The-Move USA Conference

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.smgconferences.com

Contacts: SAE Media, events@saemediagroup.com, +44 (0) 20 7827 6000

