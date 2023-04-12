Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 12. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 12.

Wednesday, Apr. 12 7:30 AM ICIT 2023 spring briefing on modernization – ICIT 2023 Spring Briefing: ‘Modernization / Bigger. Better. Faster. Safer’, with participants including Cybersecurity and Infrastructure Security Agency Executive Assistant Director for Infrastructure Security Dr David Mussington

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://citech.org, https://twitter.com/ICITorg

Contacts: ICIT, 1 202 600 7250 x 101

Wednesday, Apr. 12 9:10 AM FRB Richmond president speaks at Investing in Rural America conference – Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond’s annual Investing in Rural America conference continues. Today’s speakers include Federal Reserve Bank of Richmond President Thomas Barkin

Location: The Hotel Roanoke & Conference Center, 110 Shenandoah Ave NE, Roanoke, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondfed.org, https://twitter.com/RichmondFed, #InvestRuralUSA

Contacts: Jim Strader, FRB Richmond, jim.strader@rich.frb.org, 1 804 697 8956, 1 804 332 0207

Wednesday, Apr. 12 2:00 PM Disruptive Tech Summit – Disruptive Tech Summit, with this year’s theme ‘Programs & Change Agents Shifting the Landscape’. Participants include U.S. Customs and Border Protection (CBP) Chief Technology Officer Sunil Madhugiri and DHS Senior Advisor to the Chief Procurement Officer Polly Hall

Location: Hyatt Regency Tysons Corner Center, 7901 Tysons One Pl, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: http://G2Xchange.com

Wednesday, Apr. 12 7:30 PM Democratic Rep. Abigail Spanberger hosts telephone town hall

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: https://spanberger.house.gov/, https://twitter.com/RepSpanberger

Contacts: Connor Joseph, Office of Rep. Abigail Spanberger, Connor.Joseph@mail.house.gov, 1 202 384 5425

Wednesday, Apr. 12 – Friday, Apr. 14 ACI National Conference on CFIUS – ACI National Conference on CFIUS. Includes National Forum on Team Telecom

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.americanconference.com/CFIUS/, https://twitter.com/ACI_IntTrade, #ACICFIUS

Contacts: American Conference Institute, customerservice@americanconference.com, 1 212 352 3220

Thursday, Apr. 13 – Saturday, Apr. 15 Youth Art Month

Location: National Art Education Association (NAEA), 901 Prince St, Alexandria, VA

Weblinks: http://youthartmonth.net/, https://twitter.com/Youthartmonth, #YouthArtMonth

Contacts: Youth Art Month, youthartmonthcfae@gmail.com

Thursday, Apr. 13 Operation Homefront Annual Military Child of the Year Award Gala – Operation Homefront annual Military Child of the Year Award Gala, with military officials presenting an award and cash prize to an outstanding military child from each service

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Pentagon City, 1250 S Hayes St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.operationhomefront.org/, https://twitter.com/Op_Homefront

Contacts: Operation Homefront, Info@OperationHomefront.org, 1 210 659 7756

Friday, Apr. 14 10:30 AM Florida Governor Ron DeSantis delivers keynote remarks at Liberty University convocation

Location: Vines Center, 1971 University Blvd, Lynchburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.liberty.edu, https://twitter.com/LibertyU

Contacts: Ryan Helfenbein, Liberty University, rlhelfenbein@liberty.edu, 1 434 582 7751

