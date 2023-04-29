Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Apr. 29. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Saturday, Apr. 29.

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 29 8:30 AM City of Virginia Beach hosts Celebrating Children event

Location: Mount Trashmore Park, 310 Edwin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Barb Lito, City of Virginia Beach, blito@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 0144

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 29 – Tuesday, May. 02 AAAE Southeast Chapter Annual Conference and Exposition

Location: Richmond Marriott, 500 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.secaaae.org/member-conferences.html, https://twitter.com/AAAEDelivers

Contacts: AAAE, aaaemeetings@aaae.org, 1 703 824 0500

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 29 – Sunday, Apr. 30 Henrico County Public Schools hosts Henrico ARTS Festival

Location: Highland Springs High School, 200 S Airport Dr, Highland Springs, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Apr. 30 2:00 PM Virginia War Memorial hosts commemoration of the Fall of Saigon

Location: Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vawarmemorial.org/

Contacts: Ben King, Virginia War Memorial, Benjamin.king@dvs.virginia.gov, 1 804 362 2333

——————–

Sunday, Apr. 30 3:00 PM National Cherry Blossom Festival ‘Pink in the Park’ festival

Location: 333 Long Bridge Drive, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nationalcherryblossomfestival.org, https://twitter.com/CherryBlossFest

Contacts: Norma Kelly, JR Communications, norma@jrcommunications.com, 1 818 395 1342

——————–

——————–

Monday, May. 01 – Wednesday, May. 03 Bicameral bipartisan members of congress attend Skills Summit – National Skills Coalition Skills Summit, with attendees including Democratic Sens. Tim Kaine and Tammy Baldwin, Republican Sen. Mike Braun; and Democratic Reps. Lisa Blunt Rochester and Suzanne Bonamici

Location: Omni Shoreham Hotel, 2500 Calvert St NW, Washington, DC

Weblinks: https://www.nationalskillscoalition.org/, https://twitter.com/skillscoalition

Contacts: NSC, info@nationalskillscoalition.org, 1 202 223 8991

