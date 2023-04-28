Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Apr. 28.
Friday, Apr. 28 8:30 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin travels to South Korea – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin meets with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo, Seoul (8:30 AM KST), attends luncheon with Korea International Trade Association, Seoul (12:00 PM KST), and participates in wreath-laying ceremony honoring Virginia service members, The War Memorial of Korea (3:30 PM KST)
Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government
Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov
Friday, Apr. 28 11:30 AM Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine hosts community conversation with Sudanese-American community
Location: 2500 E Parham Rd, Richmond, VA
Weblinks: http://www.kaine.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/timkaine
Contacts: Janine Kritschgau, Office of Sen. Tim Kaine, Janine_Kritschgau@kaine.senate.gov, 1 202 365 2176
Friday, Apr. 28 – Friday, Jun. 30 Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water Festival – Something In The Water Festival, three-day festival curated by Pharrell Williams, featuring performances from Clipse, Kid Cudi, Grace Jones, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Yachty, Wet Leg, Kehlani, Mumford & Sons, Skrillex, Jazmine Sullivan, Flo Milli, Lil Uzi Vert, Summer Walker, the Kid Laroi, SWV, Lil Durk, Latto, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Machine Gun Kelly, Wale, 100 Gecs, Badbadnotgood and Coi Leray
Location: Virginia Beach, VA
Weblinks: https://somethinginthewater.com/, https://twitter.com/sitw
Contacts: Something in the Water Festival, press@somethinginthewater.com
Saturday, Apr. 29 8:30 AM City of Virginia Beach hosts Celebrating Children event
Location: Mount Trashmore Park, 310 Edwin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA
Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx
Contacts: Barb Lito, City of Virginia Beach, blito@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 0144
Saturday, Apr. 29 – Tuesday, May. 02 AAAE Southeast Chapter Annual Conference and Exposition
Location: Richmond Marriott, 500 E Broad St, Richmond, VA
Weblinks: https://www.secaaae.org/member-conferences.html, https://twitter.com/AAAEDelivers
Contacts: AAAE, aaaemeetings@aaae.org, 1 703 824 0500
Saturday, Apr. 29 – Sunday, Apr. 30 Henrico County Public Schools hosts Henrico ARTS Festival
Location: Highland Springs High School, 200 S Airport Dr, Highland Springs, VA
Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools
Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724
Sunday, Apr. 30 2:00 PM Virginia War Memorial hosts commemoration of the Fall of Saigon
Location: Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA
Weblinks: http://www.vawarmemorial.org/
Contacts: Ben King, Virginia War Memorial, Benjamin.king@dvs.virginia.gov, 1 804 362 2333
Sunday, Apr. 30 3:00 PM National Cherry Blossom Festival ‘Pink in the Park’ festival
Location: 333 Long Bridge Drive, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: http://www.nationalcherryblossomfestival.org, https://twitter.com/CherryBlossFest
Contacts: Norma Kelly, JR Communications, norma@jrcommunications.com, 1 818 395 1342
