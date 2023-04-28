Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Apr. 28. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Friday, Apr. 28.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Friday, Apr. 28 8:30 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin travels to South Korea – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin meets with South Korean Prime Minister Han Duck-Soo, Seoul (8:30 AM KST), attends luncheon with Korea International Trade Association, Seoul (12:00 PM KST), and participates in wreath-laying ceremony honoring Virginia service members, The War Memorial of Korea (3:30 PM KST)

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

Friday, Apr. 28 11:30 AM Democratic Sen. Tim Kaine hosts community conversation with Sudanese-American community

Location: 2500 E Parham Rd, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.kaine.senate.gov/, https://twitter.com/timkaine

Contacts: Janine Kritschgau, Office of Sen. Tim Kaine, Janine_Kritschgau@kaine.senate.gov, 1 202 365 2176

——————–

Friday, Apr. 28 – Friday, Jun. 30 Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water Festival – Something In The Water Festival, three-day festival curated by Pharrell Williams, featuring performances from Clipse, Kid Cudi, Grace Jones, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Yachty, Wet Leg, Kehlani, Mumford & Sons, Skrillex, Jazmine Sullivan, Flo Milli, Lil Uzi Vert, Summer Walker, the Kid Laroi, SWV, Lil Durk, Latto, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Machine Gun Kelly, Wale, 100 Gecs, Badbadnotgood and Coi Leray

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://somethinginthewater.com/, https://twitter.com/sitw

Contacts: Something in the Water Festival, press@somethinginthewater.com

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 29 8:30 AM City of Virginia Beach hosts Celebrating Children event

Location: Mount Trashmore Park, 310 Edwin Dr, Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://www.vbgov.com/Pages/default.aspx

Contacts: Barb Lito, City of Virginia Beach, blito@vbgov.com, 1 757 385 0144

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 29 – Tuesday, May. 02 AAAE Southeast Chapter Annual Conference and Exposition

Location: Richmond Marriott, 500 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.secaaae.org/member-conferences.html, https://twitter.com/AAAEDelivers

Contacts: AAAE, aaaemeetings@aaae.org, 1 703 824 0500

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 29 – Sunday, Apr. 30 Henrico County Public Schools hosts Henrico ARTS Festival

Location: Highland Springs High School, 200 S Airport Dr, Highland Springs, VA

Weblinks: http://henricoschools.us/, https://twitter.com/HenricoSchools

Contacts: Eileen Cox, Chief of Communications, emcox@henrico.k12.va.us, 804-652-3724

——————–

——————–

Sunday, Apr. 30 2:00 PM Virginia War Memorial hosts commemoration of the Fall of Saigon

Location: Virginia War Memorial, 621 S Belvidere St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vawarmemorial.org/

Contacts: Ben King, Virginia War Memorial, Benjamin.king@dvs.virginia.gov, 1 804 362 2333

——————–

Sunday, Apr. 30 3:00 PM National Cherry Blossom Festival ‘Pink in the Park’ festival

Location: 333 Long Bridge Drive, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nationalcherryblossomfestival.org, https://twitter.com/CherryBlossFest

Contacts: Norma Kelly, JR Communications, norma@jrcommunications.com, 1 818 395 1342

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.