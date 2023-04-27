Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 27. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 27.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 8:15 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin meets with Japanese PM – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin meets with semiconductor industry leaders and U.S. Ambassador to Japan (8:15 AM JST), and meets with Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida (9:30 AM JST)

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 10:00 AM Virginia Department of Transportation hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for I-95 Southbound auxiliary lane

Location: Horner Road Park & Ride, Prince William Pkwy, Woodbridge, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginiadot.org, https://twitter.com/VaDOT

Contacts: Alex Liggitt, VDOT, alex.liggitt@vdot.virginia.gov

The event will be located in Lot 6 at the Horner Road Park and Ride

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 10:00 AM National Military Family Association State of the Military Family Summit – National Military Family Association State of the Military Family Summit, with special guests including NMFA Board of Governors Chairman Vice Admiral Raquel Bono, Maryland state Sen. Dawn Gile, Congressional Club Vice President Leah Dunn

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.militaryfamily.org, https://twitter.com/military_family

Contacts: NMFA, info@MilitaryFamily.org, 1 703 931 6632

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 1:00 PM Dem Sen. Mark Warner holds Virginia media availability – Democratic Sen. Mark Warner discusses ‘the need to prevent a default on the nation’s debt’, via remote availability with Virginia media

Location: U.S. Capitol Senate Media Center, First St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://warner.senate.gov/public/, https://twitter.com/MarkWarner

Contacts: Laura Dacy, Office of Sen. Mark Warner, Laura_Dacy@warner.senate.gov, 1 202 228 6884

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 1:45 PM Bicameral Dems discuss Child Care for Working Families Act – Senate Majority Leader Chuck Schumer and fellow Democrats Sens. Patty Murray, Tim Kaine and Bob Casey, and Reps. Katherine Clark, Rosa DeLauro, Bobby Scott, and Susan Wild introduce Child Care for Working Families Act, designed to tackle the child care crisis and ensure families across America can find and afford high-quality child care

Location: SVC 203, U.S. Capitol, First St SE, Washington, DC

Weblinks: http://murray.senate.gov, https://twitter.com/pattymurray

Contacts: Sen. Murray press office DC, 1 202 224 2621

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 Freddie Awards – Freddie Awards ceremony, recognizing the Best in Frequent Flyer Programs * The ‘Freddies’ are named in honor of Sir Freddie Laker

Location: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Pkwy, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://freddieawards.com/, https://twitter.com/freddieawards

Contacts: Randy Petersen, Freddie Awards , randy@freddieawards.com

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 Capital One Q1 2023 earnings – Capital One Financial Q1 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-based bank holding company

Weblinks: http://www.capitalone.com, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Sie Soheili, Capital One, sie.soheili@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 3929

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 Altria Group Q1 2023 earnings – Altria Group Q1 2023 earnings, for one of the world’s largest tobacco corporations – parent company of firms including Philip Morris USA

Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Altria, 1 804 484 8897

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 ICSC DC/MD/VA Regional Event

Location: The Watermark Hotel, 1825 Capital One Dr S, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: https://www.icsc.com/, https://twitter.com/ICSC

Contacts: ICSC , info@icsc.com, 1 844 728

——————–

——————–

Friday, Apr. 28 – Friday, Jun. 30 Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water Festival – Something In The Water Festival, three-day festival curated by Pharrell Williams, featuring performances from Clipse, Kid Cudi, Grace Jones, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Yachty, Wet Leg, Kehlani, Mumford & Sons, Skrillex, Jazmine Sullivan, Flo Milli, Lil Uzi Vert, Summer Walker, the Kid Laroi, SWV, Lil Durk, Latto, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Machine Gun Kelly, Wale, 100 Gecs, Badbadnotgood and Coi Leray

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://somethinginthewater.com/, https://twitter.com/sitw

Contacts: Something in the Water Festival, press@somethinginthewater.com

——————–

——————–

Saturday, Apr. 29 – Tuesday, May. 02 AAAE Southeast Chapter Annual Conference and Exposition

Location: Richmond Marriott, 500 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://www.secaaae.org/member-conferences.html, https://twitter.com/AAAEDelivers

Contacts: AAAE, aaaemeetings@aaae.org, 1 703 824 0500

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.