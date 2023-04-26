Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 26. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Wednesday, Apr. 26.

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 7:00 AM Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visits U.S. service members at Yokata Air Base in Japan

Location: Yokota Air Base, Tokyo

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 10:00 AM Virginia Commonwealth University hosts a ribbon cutting ceremony for new STEM building

Location: 817 W Franklin St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.vcu.edu/, https://twitter.com/VCU

Contacts: Brian McNeill, Virginia Commonwealth University Public Affairs, bwmcneill@vcu.edu, 1 804 827 0889

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 2:00 PM Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares hosts 6th annual Unsung Heroes Award ceremony

Location: Attorney General of Virginia Office, 202 N 9th St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Virginia AG, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

RSVP to VLaCivita@oag.state.va.us

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 2:00 PM Virginia Lieutenant Governor Winsome Sears tours Edlin School

Location: Edlin School, 10742 Sunset Hills Rd, Reston, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Virginia Lieutenant Governor’s Office, ltgov@ltgov.virginia.gov

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 5:30 PM Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce hosts Women in Business Paint and Sip session

Location: The Valley Cork, 55 E Main St, Luray, VA

Weblinks: https://www.visitluraypage.com/

Contacts: Luray-Page County Chamber of Commerce, events@luraypage.com, 1 540 743 3915

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting

Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 Norfolk Southern Corporation Q1 2023 earnings – Norfolk Southern Corporation Q1 2023 earnings, for the holding company for the Norfolk Southern Railway railroad system

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Norfolk Southern press, media.relations@nscorp.com, 1 404 420 4444

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 10:00 AM National Military Family Association State of the Military Family Summit – National Military Family Association State of the Military Family Summit, with special guests including NMFA Board of Governors Chairman Vice Admiral Raquel Bono, Maryland state Sen. Dawn Gile, Congressional Club Vice President Leah Dunn

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.militaryfamily.org, https://twitter.com/military_family

Contacts: NMFA, info@MilitaryFamily.org, 1 703 931 6632

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 Freddie Awards – Freddie Awards ceremony, recognizing the Best in Frequent Flyer Programs * The ‘Freddies’ are named in honor of Sir Freddie Laker

Location: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Pkwy, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://freddieawards.com/, https://twitter.com/freddieawards

Contacts: Randy Petersen, Freddie Awards , randy@freddieawards.com

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 Capital One Q1 2023 earnings – Capital One Financial Q1 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-based bank holding company

Weblinks: http://www.capitalone.com, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Sie Soheili, Capital One, sie.soheili@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 3929

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 Altria Group Q1 2023 earnings – Altria Group Q1 2023 earnings, for one of the world’s largest tobacco corporations – parent company of firms including Philip Morris USA

Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Altria, 1 804 484 8897

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 ICSC DC/MD/VA Regional Event

Location: The Watermark Hotel, 1825 Capital One Dr S, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: https://www.icsc.com/, https://twitter.com/ICSC

Contacts: ICSC , info@icsc.com, 1 844 728

——————–

——————–

Friday, Apr. 28 – Friday, Jun. 30 Pharrell Williams’ Something In The Water Festival – Something In The Water Festival, three-day festival curated by Pharrell Williams, featuring performances from Clipse, Kid Cudi, Grace Jones, Lil Wayne, Wu-Tang Clan, Lil Yachty, Wet Leg, Kehlani, Mumford & Sons, Skrillex, Jazmine Sullivan, Flo Milli, Lil Uzi Vert, Summer Walker, the Kid Laroi, SWV, Lil Durk, Latto, Nile Rodgers & Chic, Machine Gun Kelly, Wale, 100 Gecs, Badbadnotgood and Coi Leray

Location: Virginia Beach, VA

Weblinks: https://somethinginthewater.com/, https://twitter.com/sitw

Contacts: Something in the Water Festival, press@somethinginthewater.com

