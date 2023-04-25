Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 25.
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 25 7:10 AM Association of the United States Army Coffee Series event – Association of the United States Army Coffee Series event, with speakers including U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff Kevin Vereen and G-9 Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Michael Perry III
Location: AUSA Conference & Event Center, 2425 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: http://www.ausa.org, https://twitter.com/AusaNational
Contacts: David Liddle, AUSA public affairs and communications, DLiddle@ausa.org, 1 703 841 4300 x 213
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 25 11:00 AM Nikki Haley delivers policy speech on abortion in Virginia – Republican presidential candidate former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers policy speech on abortion
Location: Arlington, VA
Weblinks: https://nikkihaley.com/home/, https://twitter.com/NikkiHaley
Contacts: Ken Farnaso, Stand For America PAC, ken@sfanowpac.com; Nikki Haley for President, press@nikkihaley.com;
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 25 11:30 AM FBI Washington Field Office presents 2022 Director’s Community Leadership Award
Location: Historic District, 9325 Discovery Blvd, Manassas, VA 20109, USA
Weblinks: http://www.fbi.gov/, https://twitter.com/FBI
Contacts: FBI Washington Field Office, 1 202 278 3519
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 25 3:00 PM Loudoun County hosts topping out ceremony for the Ashburn Recreation and Community Center
Location: Van Metre Drive, Ashburn, VA
Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt
Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 25 3:00 PM Virginia AG Miyares discusses gun violence prevention scheme – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares discusses state wide implementation of Operation Ceasefire, via press conference
Location: University of Lynchburg, 1501 Lakeside Dr, Lynchburg, VA
Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva
Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Virginia AG, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021
RSVP to VLaCivita@oag.state.va.us
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 25 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting
Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us
Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 25 6:30 PM Matoaca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll holds community meeting on Winterpock Park improvements
Location: Spring Run Elementary School, 13901 Spring Run Rd, Midlothian, VA
Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva
Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 25 – Thursday, Apr. 27 PCC Annual Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress
Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, 1700 Tysons Blvd, McLean, VA
Weblinks: https://informaconnect.com/pharmaceutical-compliance-congress-pcc/, https://twitter.com/InformaConnect
Contacts: Matt Hannon, Informa, matt.hannon@informa.com, 1 212 600 3408
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 25 – Wednesday, Apr. 26 Hypersonic Weapons Systems Summit
Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: https://www.americanconference.com/hypersonic-technology/, https://twitter.com/Defense_ACI, #HypersonicTechnology
Contacts: American Conference Institute, customerservice@americanconference.com, 1 212 352 3220
——————–
Tuesday, Apr. 25 – Wednesday, Apr. 26 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium
Location: NGA Visitor Center, 7500 GEOINT Dr, Springfield, VA
Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA
Contacts: AFCEA, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158
——————–
——————–
Wednesday, Apr. 26 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting
Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA
Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva
Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802
——————–
Wednesday, Apr. 26 Norfolk Southern Corporation Q1 2023 earnings – Norfolk Southern Corporation Q1 2023 earnings, for the holding company for the Norfolk Southern Railway railroad system
Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/, https://twitter.com/nscorp
Contacts: Norfolk Southern press, media.relations@nscorp.com, 1 404 420 4444
——————–
——————–
Thursday, Apr. 27 10:00 AM National Military Family Association State of the Military Family Summit – National Military Family Association State of the Military Family Summit, with special guests including NMFA Board of Governors Chairman Vice Admiral Raquel Bono, Maryland state Sen. Dawn Gile, Congressional Club Vice President Leah Dunn
Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA
Weblinks: http://www.militaryfamily.org, https://twitter.com/military_family
Contacts: NMFA, info@MilitaryFamily.org, 1 703 931 6632
——————–
Thursday, Apr. 27 Freddie Awards – Freddie Awards ceremony, recognizing the Best in Frequent Flyer Programs * The ‘Freddies’ are named in honor of Sir Freddie Laker
Location: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Pkwy, Chantilly, VA
Weblinks: http://freddieawards.com/, https://twitter.com/freddieawards
Contacts: Randy Petersen, Freddie Awards , randy@freddieawards.com
——————–
Thursday, Apr. 27 Capital One Q1 2023 earnings – Capital One Financial Q1 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-based bank holding company
Weblinks: http://www.capitalone.com, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne
Contacts: Sie Soheili, Capital One media relations, sie.soheili@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 3929
——————–
Thursday, Apr. 27 Altria Group Q1 2023 earnings – Altria Group Q1 2023 earnings, for one of the world’s largest tobacco corporations – parent company of firms including Philip Morris USA
Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews
Contacts: Altria media relations, 1 804 484 8897
——————–
Thursday, Apr. 27 ICSC DC/MD/VA Regional Event
Location: The Watermark Hotel, 1825 Capital One Dr S, Tysons, VA
Weblinks: https://www.icsc.com/, https://twitter.com/ICSC
Contacts: ICSC , info@icsc.com, 1 844 728
