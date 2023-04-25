Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 25. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Tuesday, Apr. 25.

The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for publication or broadcast. You should verify any event you plan to cover.

Please keep the AP in mind when news develops.

To see your Daybooks and events for Virginia and other States up to 12 months ahead, speak to your bureau or sales rep about access to AP Planner, or visit http://applanner.com.

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 7:10 AM Association of the United States Army Coffee Series event – Association of the United States Army Coffee Series event, with speakers including U.S. Army Deputy Chief of Staff Kevin Vereen and G-9 Senior Enlisted Leader Sgt. Maj. Michael Perry III

Location: AUSA Conference & Event Center, 2425 Wilson Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.ausa.org, https://twitter.com/AusaNational

Contacts: David Liddle, AUSA public affairs and communications, DLiddle@ausa.org, 1 703 841 4300 x 213

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 11:00 AM Nikki Haley delivers policy speech on abortion in Virginia – Republican presidential candidate former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers policy speech on abortion

Location: Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://nikkihaley.com/home/, https://twitter.com/NikkiHaley

Contacts: Ken Farnaso, Stand For America PAC, ken@sfanowpac.com; Nikki Haley for President, press@nikkihaley.com;

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 11:30 AM FBI Washington Field Office presents 2022 Director’s Community Leadership Award

Location: Historic District, 9325 Discovery Blvd, Manassas, VA 20109, USA

Weblinks: http://www.fbi.gov/, https://twitter.com/FBI

Contacts: FBI Washington Field Office, 1 202 278 3519

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 3:00 PM Loudoun County hosts topping out ceremony for the Ashburn Recreation and Community Center

Location: Van Metre Drive, Ashburn, VA

Weblinks: https://www.loudoun.gov/, https://twitter.com/loudouncogovt

Contacts: Glen Barbour, Loudoun County, Glen.Barbour@loudoun.gov, 1 703 771 5086

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 3:00 PM Virginia AG Miyares discusses gun violence prevention scheme – Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares discusses state wide implementation of Operation Ceasefire, via press conference

Location: University of Lynchburg, 1501 Lakeside Dr, Lynchburg, VA

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov, https://twitter.com/governorva

Contacts: Victoria LaCivita, Virginia AG, vlacivita@oag.state.va.us, 1 804 588 2021

RSVP to VLaCivita@oag.state.va.us

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 3:00 PM Arlington County Board recessed meeting

Location: 2100 Clarendon Blvd, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.arlingtonva.us

Contacts: Dan Adams, Arlington County, dadams1@arlingtonva.us, 1 703 228 7943

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 6:30 PM Matoaca District Supervisor Kevin Carroll holds community meeting on Winterpock Park improvements

Location: Spring Run Elementary School, 13901 Spring Run Rd, Midlothian, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 – Thursday, Apr. 27 PCC Annual Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, 1700 Tysons Blvd, McLean, VA

Weblinks: https://informaconnect.com/pharmaceutical-compliance-congress-pcc/, https://twitter.com/InformaConnect

Contacts: Matt Hannon, Informa, matt.hannon@informa.com, 1 212 600 3408

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 – Wednesday, Apr. 26 Hypersonic Weapons Systems Summit

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.americanconference.com/hypersonic-technology/, https://twitter.com/Defense_ACI, #HypersonicTechnology

Contacts: American Conference Institute, customerservice@americanconference.com, 1 212 352 3220

——————–

Tuesday, Apr. 25 – Wednesday, Apr. 26 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium

Location: NGA Visitor Center, 7500 GEOINT Dr, Springfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158

——————–

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 6:00 PM Chesterfield County Board of Supervisors meeting

Location: Public Meeting Room, 10001 Iron Bridge Rd, Chesterfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.chesterfield.gov, https://twitter.com/chesterfieldva

Contacts: Brad Franklin, Chesterfield County, FranklinB@chesterfield.gov, 804-717-6802

——————–

Wednesday, Apr. 26 Norfolk Southern Corporation Q1 2023 earnings – Norfolk Southern Corporation Q1 2023 earnings, for the holding company for the Norfolk Southern Railway railroad system

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Norfolk Southern press, media.relations@nscorp.com, 1 404 420 4444

——————–

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 10:00 AM National Military Family Association State of the Military Family Summit – National Military Family Association State of the Military Family Summit, with special guests including NMFA Board of Governors Chairman Vice Admiral Raquel Bono, Maryland state Sen. Dawn Gile, Congressional Club Vice President Leah Dunn

Location: Renaissance Arlington Capital View Hotel, 2800 S Potomac Ave, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: http://www.militaryfamily.org, https://twitter.com/military_family

Contacts: NMFA, info@MilitaryFamily.org, 1 703 931 6632

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 Freddie Awards – Freddie Awards ceremony, recognizing the Best in Frequent Flyer Programs * The ‘Freddies’ are named in honor of Sir Freddie Laker

Location: Steven F. Udvar-Hazy Center, 14390 Air and Space Museum Pkwy, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://freddieawards.com/, https://twitter.com/freddieawards

Contacts: Randy Petersen, Freddie Awards , randy@freddieawards.com

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 Capital One Q1 2023 earnings – Capital One Financial Q1 2023 earnings, for the Virginia-based bank holding company

Weblinks: http://www.capitalone.com, https://twitter.com/CapitalOne

Contacts: Sie Soheili, Capital One media relations, sie.soheili@capitalone.com, 1 703 720 3929

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 Altria Group Q1 2023 earnings – Altria Group Q1 2023 earnings, for one of the world’s largest tobacco corporations – parent company of firms including Philip Morris USA

Weblinks: http://www.altria.com/, https://twitter.com/AltriaNews

Contacts: Altria media relations, 1 804 484 8897

——————–

Thursday, Apr. 27 ICSC DC/MD/VA Regional Event

Location: The Watermark Hotel, 1825 Capital One Dr S, Tysons, VA

Weblinks: https://www.icsc.com/, https://twitter.com/ICSC

Contacts: ICSC , info@icsc.com, 1 844 728

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.