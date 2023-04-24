Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Apr. 24. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Monday, Apr. 24.

Monday, Apr. 24 10:00 AM Virginia Gov. Youngkin is in Taiwan – Virginia Governor Glenn Youngkin visits Taiwan to meet Taiwanese President Tsai Ing-Wen (10:00 AM CST), attends Taiwan External Trade Development Council luncheon (12:00 PM CST), and meets with Taiwanese Minister of Economic Affairs Mei-Hua Wang (2:00 PM CST)

Location: Taipei City, Taiwan

Weblinks: http://www.virginia.gov/Government

Contacts: Macaulay Porter, Office of Virginia Governor, Macaulay.Porter@governor.virginia.gov

Monday, Apr. 24 10:00 AM Shenandoah Valley Battlefields Foundation hosts grand opening and ribbon cutting for new exhibit space

Location: Shenandoah Valley Civil War Museum, 20 N Loudoun St, Winchester, VA

Weblinks: http://www.ShenandoahAtWar.org, https://twitter.com/ShenandoahAtWar

Contacts: Terry Heder, Shenandoah Valley Battlefields National Historic District, theder@svbf.net, 1 540 740 4545

Monday, Apr. 24 6:00 PM Richmond City Council meeting

Location: City of Richmond Virginia (City Hall), 900 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

Tuesday, Apr. 25 11:00 AM Nikki Haley delivers policy speech on abortion in Virginia – Republican presidential candidate former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers policy speech on abortion

Location: Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://nikkihaley.com/home/, https://twitter.com/NikkiHaley

Contacts: Ken Farnaso, Stand For America PAC, ken@sfanowpac.com; Nikki Haley for President, press@nikkihaley.com;

Tuesday, Apr. 25 – Thursday, Apr. 27 PCC Annual Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, 1700 Tysons Blvd, McLean, VA

Weblinks: https://informaconnect.com/pharmaceutical-compliance-congress-pcc/, https://twitter.com/InformaConnect

Contacts: Matt Hannon, Informa, matt.hannon@informa.com, 1 212 600 3408

Tuesday, Apr. 25 – Wednesday, Apr. 26 Hypersonic Weapons Systems Summit

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Weblinks: https://www.americanconference.com/hypersonic-technology/, https://twitter.com/Defense_ACI, #HypersonicTechnology

Contacts: American Conference Institute, customerservice@americanconference.com, 1 212 352 3220

Tuesday, Apr. 25 – Wednesday, Apr. 26 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium

Location: NGA Visitor Center, 7500 GEOINT Dr, Springfield, VA

Weblinks: http://www.afcea.org/, https://twitter.com/AFCEA

Contacts: AFCEA, events@afcea.org, 1 703 631 6158

Wednesday, Apr. 26 Norfolk Southern Corporation Q1 2023 earnings – Norfolk Southern Corporation Q1 2023 earnings, for the holding company for the Norfolk Southern Railway railroad system

Weblinks: http://www.nscorp.com/, https://twitter.com/nscorp

Contacts: Norfolk Southern press, media.relations@nscorp.com, 1 404 420 4444

