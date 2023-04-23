Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 23. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Sunday, Apr. 23.

Sunday, Apr. 23 9:00 AM ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’ on ABC – ‘This Week with George Stephanopoulos’, Sunday morning political affairs program featuring pundits and news correspondents discussing the stories of the week, with co-anchor Jonathan Karl. Guests include Democratic Sen. Mark Warner, Republican Rep. Nancy Mace, North Carolina Police Department Chief Jason Armstrong, ABC News Senior National Correspondent Terry Moran, Giffords Law Center to Prevent Gun Violence Director of Local Policy Allison Anderman, Former North Dakota Senator Heidi Heitkamp, ABC News Contributor Sarah Isgur, and Washington Post Congressional Reporter Marianna Sotomayor

Tuesday, Apr. 25 11:00 AM Nikki Haley delivers policy speech on abortion in Virginia – Republican presidential candidate former South Carolina Governor and U.S. Ambassador to the United Nations Nikki Haley delivers policy speech on abortion

Location: Arlington, VA

Tuesday, Apr. 25 – Thursday, Apr. 27 PCC Annual Pharmaceutical Compliance Congress

Location: The Ritz-Carlton, Tysons Corner, 1700 Tysons Blvd, McLean, VA

Tuesday, Apr. 25 – Wednesday, Apr. 26 Hypersonic Weapons Systems Summit

Location: Hilton Arlington, 950 N Stafford St, Arlington, VA

Tuesday, Apr. 25 – Wednesday, Apr. 26 AFCEA Spring Intelligence Symposium

Location: NGA Visitor Center, 7500 GEOINT Dr, Springfield, VA

