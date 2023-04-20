Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 20. The daybook is for planning purposes only and is not intended for…

Associated Press Virginia Daybook for Thursday, Apr. 20.

Thursday, Apr. 20 10:30 AM TSA hosts hiring event for Roanoke-Blacksburg Regional Airport positions

Location: Williamson Road Library, 3837 Williamson Rd, Roanoke, VA

Weblinks: http://www.tsa.gov, https://twitter.com/TSA

Contacts: Lisa Farbstein, TSA Office of Public Affairs, Lisa.Farbstein@tsa.dhs.gov, 1 202 695 6742

Thursday, Apr. 20 1:00 PM GOP Rep. Nicole Malliotakis discusses crime at U.S. Chamber of Commerce event – U.S. Chamber of Commerce hosts ‘America’s Crime Wave: How the Failure to Prosecute is Impacting Business’ event, with speakers Republican Rep. Nicole Malliotakis, Virginia Attorney General Jason Miyares, and Missouri Chamber of Commerce CEO Dan Mehan

Location: Virtual Event

Weblinks: http://www.uschamber.com, https://twitter.com/USChamber

Contacts: U.S. Chamber of Commerce press, press@uschamber.com, 1 202 463 5682

Thursday, Apr. 20 6:00 PM Richmond City Charter Review Commission meeting

Location: Richmond City Hall, 900 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: http://www.richmondgov.com/, https://twitter.com/CityRichmondVA

Contacts: Steve Skinner, Richmond City Council Chief of Staff Office, steven.skinner@richmondgov.com, 1 804 646 6052

Thursday, Apr. 20 – Saturday, Apr. 22 City of Newport News hosts 25th Annual Ella Fitzgerald Music Festival

Location: Downing-Gross Cultural Arts Center, 2410 Wickham Ave, Newport News, VA

Weblinks: http://www.nnva.gov, https://twitter.com/CityofNN

Contacts: Sarah Bowman , City of Newport News, bowmanss@nnva.gov, 1 757 846 7594

Thursday, Apr. 20 – Sunday, Apr. 23 Republican Party of Virginia 2023 Annual Donald W. Huffman Advance

Location: Richmond Marriott, 500 E Broad St, Richmond, VA

Weblinks: https://virginia.gop/, https://twitter.com/VA_GOP

Contacts: Virginia GOP media, Media@Virginia.GOP, 1 703 981 6034

Friday, Apr. 21 – Sunday, Apr. 23 The Nation’s Gun Show

Location: Dulles Expo Center, 4320 Chantilly Shopping Center, Chantilly, VA

Weblinks: http://www.thenationsgunshow.com/

Contacts: Showmasters, info@showmastersgunshows.com, 1 540 951 1344

