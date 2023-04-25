2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | DC Sports Huddle previews NFL Draft | Washington's draft finds, busts
Vicor: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023, 4:35 PM

ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — ANDOVER, Mass. (AP) — Vicor Corp. (VICR) on Tuesday reported net income of $11.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Andover, Massachusetts-based company said it had profit of 25 cents.

The modular power components company posted revenue of $97.8 million in the period.

