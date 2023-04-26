Veris: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) on Wednesday reported a key measure…

JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — JERSEY CITY, N.J. (AP) — Veris Residential, Inc. (VRE) on Wednesday reported a key measure of profitability in its first quarter. The results topped Wall Street expectations.

The Jersey City, New Jersey-based real estate investment trust said it had funds from operations of $14.9 million, or 15 cents per share, in the period.

The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for funds from operations of 9 cents per share.

Funds from operations is a closely watched measure in the REIT industry. It takes net income and adds back items such as depreciation and amortization.

The company said it had a loss of $20 million, or 27 cents per share.

The real estate investment trust, based in Jersey City, New Jersey, posted revenue of $66.9 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VRE at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VRE

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.