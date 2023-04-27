Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Valero Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Valero Energy: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 6:46 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

SAN ANTONIO (AP) — SAN ANTONIO (AP) — Valero Energy Corp. (VLO) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $3.07 billion.

On a per-share basis, the San Antonio-based company said it had net income of $8.29. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were $8.27 per share.

The results exceeded Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of six analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $7.24 per share.

The oil refiner posted revenue of $36.44 billion in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on VLO at https://www.zacks.com/ap/VLO

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up