Vaalco Energy: Q4 Earnings Snapshot

HOUSTON (AP) — HOUSTON (AP) — Vaalco Energy Inc. (EGY) on Thursday reported net income of $17.8 million in its fourth quarter.

The Houston-based company said it had net income of 17 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and to account for discontinued operations, were 19 cents per share.

The oil and natural gas explorer posted revenue of $96.6 million in the period.

For the year, the company reported profit of $51.9 million, or 73 cents per share. Revenue was reported as $354.3 million.

