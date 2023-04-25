Utah Medical: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.2 million…

Listen now to WTOP News

MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — MIDVALE, Utah (AP) — Utah Medical Products Inc. (UTMD) on Tuesday reported profit of $4.2 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Midvale, Utah-based company said it had net income of $1.16.

The medical device maker posted revenue of $12.5 million in the period.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UTMD at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UTMD

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.