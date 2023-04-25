UPS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.9 billion. The…

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $22.93 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.94 billion.

UPS expects full-year revenue of $97 billion.

