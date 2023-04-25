2023 NFL DRAFT: How to watch | Washington's blueprint for draft day | Washington's draft history by the numbers | Commanders not looking for QB | DC Sports Huddle on NFL Draft
UPS: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 25, 2023

ATLANTA (AP) — ATLANTA (AP) — United Parcel Service Inc. (UPS) on Tuesday reported first-quarter earnings of $1.9 billion.

The Atlanta-based company said it had profit of $2.19 per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were $2.20 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $2.19 per share.

The package delivery service posted revenue of $22.93 billion in the period, missing Street forecasts. Seven analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $22.94 billion.

UPS expects full-year revenue of $97 billion.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on UPS at https://www.zacks.com/ap/UPS

