2023 NFL DRAFT: Commanders NFL draft filling out | Panthers draft Zavala in round 4 | Ravens draft Trenton Simpson | Commanders take CB Emmanuel Forbes | 1st round breakdown
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » UPS AND DOWNS

UPS AND DOWNS

The Associated Press

April 28, 2023, 6:51 PM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM
NEW YORK (AP) —The following list shows the
Nasdaq stocks that have gone up the most
and down the most based on percent of change
for 2022.
No securities trading below 1000 shares are included.
Net and percentage change are the difference be-
tween last year’s closing price and this year’s closing.
Changes for issues added during the year are calcu-
lated from closing prices on the first trading day.

UPS

Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1CiscoSys 19 46.74 44.15 46.25 +1.38 + 3.1
2AppleIncs 33 128.72 117.57 121.42 +.16 + .1
3Intel 12 63.14 57.91 60.74 .04 .1
4Microsoft 37 237.47 224.26 231.60 .78 .3
DOWNS
Name PEHighLowLastChg.Pct.
1Microsoft 37 237.47 224.26 231.60 .78 .3
2Intel 12 63.14 57.91 60.74 .04 .1
3AppleIncs 33 128.72 117.57 121.42 +.16 + .1
4CiscoSys 19 46.74 44.15 46.25 +1.38 + 3.1
—————————

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News
Federal News Network Logo

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up