Unity Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Unity Bancorp: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 17, 2023, 6:09 AM

CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — CLINTON, N.J. (AP) — Unity Bancorp Inc. (UNTY) on Monday reported net income of $10.3 million in its first quarter.

The bank, based in Clinton, New Jersey, said it had earnings of 96 cents per share.

The bank holding company posted revenue of $34.8 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $25.3 million, beating Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

