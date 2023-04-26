United Rentals: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $451 million.…

STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — STAMFORD, Conn. (AP) — United Rentals Inc. (URI) on Wednesday reported first-quarter earnings of $451 million.

On a per-share basis, the Stamford, Connecticut-based company said it had profit of $6.47. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, came to $7.95 per share.

The results missed Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of nine analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $8.12 per share.

The equipment rental company posted revenue of $3.29 billion in the period, beating Street forecasts. Eight analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $3.14 billion.

United Rentals expects full-year revenue in the range of $13.7 billion to $14.2 billion.

