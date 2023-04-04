Understanding a Key Tax Break at Senior Communities

Tax time is stressful for everyone — but there may be some good news for seniors receiving medical care in…

Tax time is stressful for everyone — but there may be some good news for seniors receiving medical care in their homes, assisted living communities or skilled nursing settings. While not every expenditure is tax-deductible, there are some savings to be had.

Deductible or Not Deductible: That Is the Question

“A misconception many people have is that anything related to senior living or care is tax-deductible,” says Jonathan Gassman, principal at Prager Metis CPAs in New York City. “To qualify for a deduction, an expense must be medically related, such as costs for diagnosis, cure, mitigation, treatment or prevention of disease or ailment and preferably prescribed or ordered by a physician but not always.”

There are no specific senior living-related tax breaks if you move into an independent living community. However, Gassman says, you may be able to deduct the cost for home care services you engage there, but only if these, as mentioned, are medically related.

For instance, if you have a caregiver who helps with activities of daily living, like dressing, bathing, medication management or physical therapy exercises, these aspects of care are deductible. However, only the payment for their time to provide medical care is deductible. That means that you may need to apportion their wages if they do other tasks, such as pet sit or drive you to the mall.

It is best to talk to your tax advisor before engaging a home health aide for more than a few hours a week, Gassman advises. “The rules vary from state to state, but if you are paying someone to work in this capacity for a certain number of hours per week, you may be considered a bona fide employer and have to withhold and pay taxes on these wages,” he says.

Hiring someone through an agency may prevent any tax concerns as that organization might be considered the caregiver’s employer. It is always best to check with the agency as to what are your respective responsibilities.

Deductible Medical Care

Expenses for durable medical equipment are qualified as deductible expenses. These include:

— Oxygen tanks.

— Wheelchairs.

— Catheters.

— Eyeglasses.

— Hearing aids.

— Dentures.

— Alternative therapies, such as acupuncture and chiropractic care.

— Prescription medications not covered by your insurance.

— Diabetic care, including blood-testing kits.

— Lodging or traveling to receive medical care.

If you have questions about which medical costs are deductible, the IRS has some resources. It is essential to note that these, or any medical-related deductions, only apply to out-of-pocket costs. You can’t deduct any expenses that are covered or reimbursed by Medicare, Medicaid or other insurance. This includes expenses you pay with the proceeds from a long-term care insurance account.

“A standard question we receive is whether long-term care benefits are taxable. This answer is, generally, no,” Gassman says. “Tax-qualified long-term care insurance benefits come to you tax-free. Insurance companies that pay long-term care insurance benefits are required by the Internal Revenue Service to provide claimants with a 1099 LTC form. Make sure you give this to your accountant as there are special forms to complete.”

Assisted Living

If you move into an assisted living community, a portion of your expenses goes toward medical care — and this part of your monthly fees is deductible. Typically, assisted living expenses may be tax-deductible as medical expenses, but only to the extent that they are for medical care. This may include a portion of the upfront fee, as well as the monthly fee.

More specifically, medical care in this situation is tax-deductible if an individual is chronically ill and the care is prescribed by a licensed health care provider or physician. Remember, to qualify as chronically ill, an individual must require substantial supervision and assistance with at least two activities of daily living, such as bathing, dressing, toileting, transferring or eating — or they have a severe cognitive impairment, such as Alzheimer’s disease or another form of dementia.

Typically, rent, or the cost of the housing portion of assisted living, is not tax-deductible. Again, only the portion of the expense that is directly related to medical care, such as the cost of medication management, skilled nursing care or rehabilitation services, may be deductible.

“The facility should be able to provide you with a letter saying what percent of your initiation and monthly fees goes toward medical costs. It is important to have this documentation, particularly if the IRS has any questions or you get audited,” Gassman says.

As a reminder, however, only out-of-pocket costs are deductible. For instance, if you receive a veteran’s benefit — such as “Aid and Attendance,” which provides monthly financial assistance to veterans and their surviving spouses to help pay for assisted living — the portion of your expenses that are paid for would not be tax-deductible.

Skilled Nursing Homes

Generally, 100% of your out-of-pocket costs for skilled nursing home care are covered because the main reason for admission to such a facility is to receive medical care and services. However, any add-ons to your bill that are not medical, such as costs for hair or nail care and cable television fees, cannot be deducted, even if you pay out-of-pocket for these.

CCRCs

If you enter a continuing care retirement community, or CCRC, which generally has independent living, assisted living and skilled nursing care on the same campus, similar rules apply as those for assisted living. Portions of entry fees and monthly fees that apply for medical care are tax-deductible.

With any of the above, if you are going to take an income tax deduction on your tax return, it’s of critical importance to keep accurate records and receipts to support any deduction you claim on your income tax return.

The Benefits of Itemizing

“With the standard deduction increasing year by year in the tax code, many people no longer itemize their deductions on their taxes,” Gassman says. However, if you have significant medical expenses, there could be a big advantage and huge tax savings in itemizing.

According to the IRS, the standard deduction for 2022 is $12,950 for an individual. If you are 65 or older, you get an additional $1,750. This would bring your total standard deduction to $14,700.

If you itemize and your deductions exceed the standard deduction, you could save a good bit of money. However, remember that your total annual medical expenses, Gassman notes, “must exceed 7.5% of your adjusted gross income in order for you to claim these deductions.”

The IRS defines adjusted gross income as “gross income (including wages, dividends and capital gains) minus certain adjustments to income.”

If you itemize your taxes, you can deduct costs for things like your Medicare, Medicare Part B, long-term care insurance premiums and other out-of-pocket medical-related expenditures.

Taxing Scenario

Gassman uses the example of his own 96-year-old mother for a situation any senior might face. She lived in her own home and had long-term care insurance that paid approximately $10,000 per month for her medical care. This money is not taxable as income. However, they must document the funds were used for her medical care.

The long-term care insurance is running out, so she will need to take money out of her Individual Retirement Account to help pay for care. The money she withdraws from her IRA account will be taxable. For the most part, any medical expenses she pays will be tax-deductible.

Yes, Gassman admits, “it can be confusing, so it’s best to seek guidance from your tax advisor to help you weigh the drawbacks and benefits of withdrawing money from various types of accounts and investments to pay for medical care, especially after retirement.”

Making Mom or Dad a Dependent

There may be a tax benefit for adult children helping to support a parent. “If you provide over 50% of their support and they don’t earn more than $4,400 per year, you can claim your parent as a dependent,” says Edward Nisanov, CEO and owner of New York-based Nisanov Tax Group.

You get a $500 deduction for each exemption, and you also may be entitled to deduct the medical expenses you pay that exceed 10% of your adjusted gross income. At the same time, Nisanov notes, even single people with no children who declare a parent as a dependent can also claim head-of-house status. He says, “This means a larger standard deduction than if they were to file without this designation.”

