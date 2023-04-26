2023 NFL DRAFT: Live updates | How to watch | Draft fashion over time | Washington's draft day blueprint | Washington's draft finds, busts
Ultra Clean: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Ultra Clean: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 26, 2023, 5:32 PM

HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — HAYWARD, Calif. (AP) — Ultra Clean Holdings Inc. (UCTT) on Wednesday reported a loss of $3.4 million in its first quarter.

The Hayward, California-based company said it had a loss of 8 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for amortization costs and stock option expense, came to 17 cents per share.

The chipmaking equipment services company posted revenue of $433.3 million in the period.

For the current quarter ending in June, Ultra Clean expects its per-share earnings to range from 15 cents to 35 cents.

The company said it expects revenue in the range of $410 million to $460 million for the fiscal second quarter.

