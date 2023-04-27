U.S. Steel: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — United States Steel Corp. (X) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $199 million. The…

PITTSBURGH (AP) — PITTSBURGH (AP) — United States Steel Corp. (X) on Thursday reported first-quarter earnings of $199 million.

The Pittsburgh-based company said it had net income of 78 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring gains, were 77 cents per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 61 cents per share.

The steel maker posted revenue of $4.47 billion in the period, also surpassing Street forecasts. Five analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $4.07 billion.

