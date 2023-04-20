COMMANDERS SALE: Attorneys seek whistleblower protection from NFL | NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site?
TSMC: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 20, 2023, 5:04 AM

HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — HSINCHU, Taiwan (AP) — Taiwan Semiconductor Manufacturing Co. (TSM) on Thursday reported profit of $6.8 billion in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Hsinchu, Taiwan-based company said it had profit of $1.31.

The chip company posted revenue of $16.72 billion in the period.

