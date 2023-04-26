Tronox: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

GRIMSBY, Britain (AP) — GRIMSBY, Britain (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $23 million.…

GRIMSBY, Britain (AP) — GRIMSBY, Britain (AP) — Tronox Holdings plc (TROX) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $23 million.

On a per-share basis, the Grimsby, Britain-based company said it had profit of 15 cents.

The results topped Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of three analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of 12 cents per share.

The producer of titanium ore and titanium dioxide posted revenue of $708 million in the period.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TROX at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TROX

