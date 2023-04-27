Tri Pointe: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported net income…

INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — INCLINE VILLAGE, Nev. (AP) — Tri Pointe Homes Inc. (TPH) on Thursday reported net income of $74.7 million in its first quarter.

On a per-share basis, the Incline Village, Nevada-based company said it had profit of 73 cents.

The home builder posted revenue of $770.8 million in the period. Its adjusted revenue was $768.4 million.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TPH at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TPH

