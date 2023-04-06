Treatment for Anxiety: Medications and Options

Anxiety disorders are prevalent yet treatable. An occasional bout of anxiety is normal, but usually those feelings are short-lived. Those…

Anxiety disorders are prevalent yet treatable.

An occasional bout of anxiety is normal, but usually those feelings are short-lived. Those who feel chronically anxious may be diagnosed with an anxiety disorder, and some people may choose to use anxiety medications to help.

Anxiety disorders are the No. 1 diagnosable mental health condition in America. Anxiety affects 40 million adults in the U.S. ages 18 and older, equivalent to 19.1% of the population every year, according to theAnxiety and Depression Association of America.

The causes of anxiety disorders include a variety of factors, sometimes stemming from more than one, such as:

— Brain chemistry.

— Family history.

— Life events.

— Personality.

The ADAA says anxiety disorders — including generalized anxiety disorder, panic disorder, social anxiety disorder and specific phobias — are highly treatable, but only 36.9% of those who experience anxiety receive treatment.

The COVID-19 pandemic caused waves of increased anxiety for many reasons, including getting cut off from routines and trying to find a “new normal,” says Dr. Katherine Taylor, psychiatrist and medical director of brain stimulation at the Scrivner Center for Mental Health and Addiction Services at El Camino Health in Mountain View, California.

“Anxiety is often associated with the ‘intolerance of uncertainty.’ The COVID pandemic exemplified an uncertain and uncontrollable future,” says Dr. Sanjay J. Mathew, psychiatrist and vice chair for research at Baylor College of Medicine in Houston and chief medical officer and president-elect for the AADA.

Outside of the pandemic, intense news headlines on the war in Ukraine, nuclear threats and frequent mass shootings further contribute to anxiety, says Dr. Drew Ramsey, assistant clinical professor of psychiatry at Columbia University and founder of the Brain Food Clinic, an integrated psychiatric care center, based in New York City.

Yet if the pandemic had any silver lining, he says that it could be that it has led more people to talk about and seek help for mental health issues, including anxiety.

“There’s a larger, louder and better conversation about mental health than ever before,” Ramsey adds.

It’s also created more venues — such as virtual therapy — for people to seek help for anxiety and other mental health issues.

However, even with increased attention on mental health, there are a few reasons why someone might avoid seeking help.

“Anxiety itself can, unfortunately, interfere with making the decisive choices needed to reach out to a doctor, choose to take medications or make changes in our behavior,” Taylor says.

Other reasons include:

— They don’t know that there are treatments to help them feel better.

— They feel shame, fear, denial or avoidance when asking for help.

— The number of mental health professionals in their area may be limited, or there may be a high cost or long waiting list.

— For some people, there’s still a stigma about seeking help and a fear of negative repercussions from employers, family or friends.

Along with psychotherapy and lifestyle changes, medications are often prescribed to help manage anxiety disorders.

Common anxiety medication treatments

Anxiety medications cannot cure anxiety. They can, however, help control symptoms and allow you to function better in your daily life.

These medications can be prescribed by a physician, typically through a psychiatrist, family physician, pediatrician or OB-GYN. Some states allow nurse practitioners to prescribe them, as well. Many of these medications are also used to treat depression.

Your primary care provider is a good starting place if you want help with anxiety and you’re considering anti-anxiety medications. Your primary care provider will be aware of your other medical conditions that may mimic or contribute to anxiety symptoms, such as sleep apnea, ADHD or hyperthyroidism, Taylor says. That provider can also refer you to mental health specialists as needed. For instance, some psychiatrists combine medications with psychotherapy, also known as talk therapy. That’s because some patients find it more effective to use both types of therapy, while others will prefer one or the other.

Anxiety medications may be prescribed for short- or long-term relief. There are four common classifications, or types, of medication used to treat anxiety:

— Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

— Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs).

— Benzodiazepines.

— Tricyclics.

“Relatively acute or time-limited anxiety — for example, a fear of flying for someone who flies infrequently — are easily treated by benzodiazepines,” says Dr. Michael Thase, professor of psychiatry and division chief of Mood and Anxiety Disorders Treatment and Research Program at the University of Pennsylvania. “More longstanding or recurrent anxiety disorders are better treated with antidepressants (SSRI/SNRI), though many doctors will prescribe a benzodiazepine at the beginning while the antidepressant is being initiated and the dose adjusted.”

These medications are considered generally safe and effective, but mild to serious side effects can sometimes occur. It often takes time, patience and experimentation to find the drug that works best for you. “A lot of things can cause anxiety and depression, and some patients respond more to different meds,” Ramsey says.

It’s not uncommon for a person with anxiety to also have depressive symptoms. There are some estimates that 60% of people with anxiety also will have symptoms of depression.

Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors

SSRIs block the reabsorption of the neurotransmitter serotonin, a brain chemical that improves mood, to make serotonin more readily available to receptors in the brain. They’re considered first-line therapies to treat anxiety and depression.

Commonly prescribed SSRIs include:

— Citalopram (Celexa).

— Escitalopram (Lexapro).

— Fluoxetine (Prozac).

— Paroxetine (Paxil).

— Sertraline (Zoloft).

— Fluvoxamine (Luvox).

— Vortioxetine (Trintellix).

— Vilazodone (Viibryd).

Commonly reported side effects may include:

— Dizziness.

— Headache.

— Insomnia or sleepiness.

— Sexual dysfunction.

— Weight gain.

Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors

Medications in the SNRI class increase levels of two neurotransmitters, serotonin and norepinephrine, to help restore balance in the brain. Physicians also prescribe these as a first-line of treatment for anxiety.

SNRI drugs include:

— Venlafaxine (Effexor XR).

— Duloxetine (Cymbalta).

— Desvenlafaxine (Pristiq).

— Milnacipran (Savella).

Side effects include:

— Upset stomach.

— Insomnia.

— Headache.

— Sexual dysfunction.

— Weight gain.

— Increased blood pressure.

Benzodiazepines

This large class of drugs is used for short-term management of anxiety or as second-line therapies for treatment-resistant anxiety disorders.

Benzodiazepines have a variety of uses, including being the first-line treatment for seizures. Anesthesiologists will often give benzodiazepines prior to procedures to help relax patients as they go into surgery. Benzodiazepines can also be used for less involved procedures such as colonoscopies as an alternative to anesthesia in what is often referred to as “twilight anesthesia.”

Benzodiazepines work through an internal “calming” process controlled by the neurotransmitter gamma-aminobutyric acid, or GABA, which helps inhibit or “turn off” brain activity and aids in sleep, muscle relaxation and calming the brain. “They can be remarkably and rapidly effective — within a few minutes or within an hour,” Thase says.

Benzodiazepines include:

— Alprazolam (Xanax).

— Clonazepam (Klonopin).

— Diazepam (Valium).

— Lorazepam (Ativan).

— Chlordiazepoxide (Librium).

— Temazepam (Restoril).

— Oxazepam (Serax).

— Flurazepam (Dalmane).

— Clorazepate (Tranxene).

— Midazolam (Versed).

— Triazolam (Halcion).

Possible side effects include:

— Sleepiness.

— Confusion.

— Dizziness.

— Loss of coordination.

— Vision problems.

These drugs should never be mixed with alcohol or opiates as this can significantly increase the risk of overdose, respiratory depression, coma and even death. Because of the risk for dependence, benzodiazepines are not safe for long-term use and should always be used under professional supervision. Long term use of benzodiazepines can also cause cognitive decline when taken for moderate-to-long periods of time, especially in elderly populations.

Tricyclic antidepressants

Tricyclic antidepressants are effective in treating certain types of anxiety disorders. However, they carry the risk of significant cardiac issues, such as long QT syndrome, a disorder of the heart’s electrical system that can cause arrhythmias and can potentially lead to sudden fainting, seizures and death. They can also cause orthostatic hypotension (a drop in blood pressure on standing), constipation, urinary retention (difficulty emptying the bladder), dry mouth and blurry vision.

Tricyclic antidepressants include:

— Amitriptyline (Elavil).

— Imipramine (Tofranil).

— Nortriptyline (Pamelor).

— Clomipramine (Anafranil).

— Desipramine (Norpramin).

— Protriptyline (Vivactil).

— Doxepin (Silenor, Sinequan).

— Maprotiline (Ludiomil).

— Amoxapine (Asendin).

Because safer alternatives are available, tricyclic antidepressants are used less often.

Other medications

Along with the four common drug classes, doctors may prescribe other medications to help treat anxiety. Some of these include:

— Buspirone, part of a class of medications called anxiolytics, affects the amounts of certain neurotransmitters.

— Monoamine oxidase inhibitors (MAOIs) are approved to treat depression, but some doctors prescribe them off-label to treat panic disorder and social phobia. MAOIs include isocarboxazid (Marplan), phenelzine (Nardil), selegiline (Emsam) and tranylcypromine (Parnate).

— Beta-blockers, commonly prescribed to treat high blood pressure and other cardiovascular conditions, are sometimes used off-label to treat social anxiety. “One form of social phobia — illustrated by feelings such as public-speaking fears or a musician’s performance anxiety — can be treated with a beta-blocker, which helps block the over-arousing effects of the neurotransmitter norepinephrine,” Thase says.

— Anticonvulsants, a type of medication traditionally used to prevent seizures but are prescribed off-label for anxiety. Some anticonvulsants used include gabapentin (Neurontin) and pregabalin (Lyrica).

Using a drug off-label means that a provider is prescribing it for a reason other than it’s approved for by the FDA. Drugs used off-label haven’t gone through the same clinical trials for a specific treatment. A health insurer may be less likely to cover a drug that’s used off-label. However, many off-label drugs provide relief to patients. In fact, 1 in 5 medication prescriptions are for off-label use, according to the Agency for Healthcare Research and Quality.

Work with your provider.

Anxiety medications are safe and usually effective when used as prescribed, but they need monitoring by your physician.

Some anxiety medications such as benzodiazepines or beta blockers can start working within minutes-to-hours and are generally for momentary or short term use such as to help abort a panic attack, decrease stage fright in someone about to give a performance or to decrease anxiety during a flight for someone with a phobia of flying. Other medications such as SSRIs, SNRIs, Tricyclics, and MAOIs can take weeks or even months to help decrease anxiety, although they generally do not cause dependence and are often taken for months, years and even decades when necessary.

Contact your provider if you have any side effects, questions or concerns about your medications. Ask your provider if you can drink alcohol while using anxiety medications, as alcohol may worsen side effects with some types of drugs. Never stop taking medication without talking to your prescribing provider first. Stopping too quickly may cause withdrawal symptoms or other health risks, including thoughts of suicide. New data reveals the need to taper off these meds more slowly, Ramsey says.

Children are also sometimes prescribed anti-anxiety medication, usually along with psychotherapy. The only FDA approved medication for childhood anxiety disorders is Duloxetine (Cymbalta) which is FDA approved for children ages 7 and older. There are other similar medications that are often used “off-label” to treat childhood anxiety. Some of these medications have FDA approval for adult anxiety disorders (ages 18 and over) and even carry FDA approval for other conditions in childhood. Examples of these include:

— Sertraline/Zoloft (FDA approved for OCD in children ages 6 and older).

— Fluoxetine/Prozac (FDA approved for OCD in children ages 7 and older as well as major depressive disorder for children ages 8 and older).

— Escitalopram/Lexapro (FDA approved for major depressive disorder for children ages 12 and older).

Other medications, such as Fluvoxamine/Luvox, Paroxetine/Paxil, Citalopram/Celexa, Venlafaxine ER/Effexor XR and Clomipramine/Anafranil (FDA approved for OCD in children ages 10 and older), are sometimes used off-label for childhood anxiety disorders as well. Benzodiazepines, beta-blockers and some other medications are also used for short-term treatment in some cases. Dosages depend on the age and weight of the child.

The American Academy of Child and Adolescent Psychology has a treatment guide for parents about childhood anxiety and includes information on medications.

Anxiety relief without medication

Anxiety can be managed with lifestyle practices to help reduce symptoms.

These practices include:

— Exercise. Just 10 minutes of exercise can help lift your mood, the ADAA reports.

— Meditation. Mindfulness, such as deep breathing and relaxation, calms an anxious mind.

— Yoga. Gentle stretching relieves stress.

— Chamomile. A 2019 review of randomized controlled studies focused on chamomile for generalized anxiety and sleep quality found the herb to be safe and effective, although how exactly it affects anxiety was unclear.

— Aromatherapy. A 2020 review of randomized controlled trials related to essential oils, aromatherapy and anxiety found that inhalation and massage aromatherapy significantly lowered anxiety, although the proper dosage for these oils was still unclear. Lavender is one oil known for its relaxing qualities.

— Better nutrition. Eating a healthier diet with more plant-based foods and rich in gut-healthy bacteria, such as the fermented milk product kefir and the probiotic-rich drink kombucha, can help with anxiety and help calm the digestive system.

— Avoiding stimulants. Caffeine, alcohol and other stimulating foods and beverages can bring on or increase anxiety, so keep them out of your diet. It’s typically recommended to limit or avoid alcohol consumption on anxiety medications as well.

— Psychotherapy. Medications only treat symptoms, but psychotherapy can uncover and address the root cause of anxiety. In addition to mental health professionals at medical facilities or in private practice, you can also consider speaking with school counselors or Employee Assistance Program providers. These workers may be psychologists, social workers or other licensed clinicians.

Ultimately, a combination of both medication and lifestyle approaches is an effective way to treat anxiety. Speak with your health care provider about what options are right for you.

If you’re in emotional distress due to anxiety or contemplating suicide, you can reach out to the Suicide and Crisis Lifeline by dialing or texting 988. Trained counselors are available to provide support and resources 24/7.

To recap, there are several classifications, or types, of medications used to treat anxiety.

Four of the common types include:

— Selective serotonin reuptake inhibitors (SSRIs).

— Serotonin-norepinephrine reuptake inhibitors (SNRIs).

— Benzodiazepines.

— Tricyclics.

If you have anxiety, keep in mind that there are many treatments to help. Using the available treatments can help you lead a happier, healthier life.

