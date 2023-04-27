Travelzoo: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Thursday reported net income of $3.7 million in its…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Travelzoo (TZOO) on Thursday reported net income of $3.7 million in its first quarter.

The New York-based company said it had net income of 23 cents per share.

The global media commerce company posted revenue of $21.6 million in the period.

