COMMANDERS SALE: Source: NFL reviewing sale agreement | 'Bye Dan' beer sells out at Va. brewery | A return to old RFK Stadium site? | To-do list for next owner
Live Radio
Home » Latest News » Travelers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

Travelers: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 19, 2023, 7:10 AM

Listen now to WTOP News WTOP.com | Alexa | Google Home | WTOP App | 103.5 FM

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — The Travelers Cos. (TRV) on Wednesday reported first-quarter profit of $975 million.

The New York-based company said it had net income of $4.13 per share. Earnings, adjusted for investment gains, came to $4.11 per share.

The results beat Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of seven analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was for earnings of $3.64 per share.

The insurer posted revenue of $9.7 billion in the period, which missed Street forecasts. Six analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $9.83 billion.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TRV at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TRV

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

Related News

Recommended

Related Categories:

Latest News

More from WTOP

Log in to your WTOP account for notifications and alerts customized for you.

Sign up