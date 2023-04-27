Tradeweb: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $87.9…

NEW YORK (AP) — NEW YORK (AP) — Tradeweb Markets Inc. (TW) on Thursday reported first-quarter net income of $87.9 million.

The New York-based company said it had earnings of 42 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs and stock option expense, came to 54 cents per share.

The results met Wall Street expectations. The average estimate of 10 analysts surveyed by Zacks Investment Research was also for earnings of 54 cents per share.

The electronic marketplaces operator posted revenue of $329.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $329.2 million, beating Street forecasts. Nine analysts surveyed by Zacks expected $327.6 million.

