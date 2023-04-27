Live Radio
TowneBank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

TowneBank: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

The Associated Press

April 27, 2023, 8:16 AM

PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — PORTSMOUTH, Va. (AP) — TowneBank (TOWN) on Thursday reported net income of $38.3 million in its first quarter.

The Portsmouth, Virginia-based bank said it had earnings of 52 cents per share. Earnings, adjusted for non-recurring costs, were 62 cents per share.

The community bank posted revenue of $224.2 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $184.1 million, which fell short of Street forecasts.

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research.

Copyright © 2023 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, written or redistributed.

