Tompkins: Q1 Earnings Snapshot

ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — ITHACA, N.Y. (AP) — Tompkins Financial Corp. (TMP) on Friday reported net income of $19.4 million in its first quarter.

The Ithaca, New York-based bank said it had earnings of $1.35 per share.

The financial services company posted revenue of $89.6 million in the period. Its revenue net of interest expense was $74.6 million, which missed Street forecasts.

_____

This story was generated by Automated Insights (http://automatedinsights.com/ap) using data from Zacks Investment Research. Access a Zacks stock report on TMP at https://www.zacks.com/ap/TMP

